It’s sad that the rate of loneliness among individuals is growing despite the explosion of social media apps. Today, many people have thousands of followers on social media and an online presence in several online communities. You would think that these give them an infinite number of ways to stay connected digitally. The shocker is that many people still feel isolated. The new Joiner App was created to enable people to develop meaningful face-to-face relationships. Here’s how you can overcome loneliness.

Forge Meaningful Connections

Building meaningful relationships can help you deal with loneliness. Unfortunately, the process of making new friends isn’t so simple, especially if you feel socially isolated. Genuine connections come from engaging deeply with others through shared experiences, emotional understanding, and mutual trust.

A person can start building connections by joining social groups or participating in activities that match your interests. You can join a hobby-based club, volunteer work, or attend local community events. Platforms like the “Joiner App” help people find places and groups where users would fit in. The idea for “Joiner App” was born during the pandemic, by Lithuanian entrepreneur Eduard Titov. During quarantine, he was stuck abroad without friends and family. Out of boredom and desperation, he tried using Tinder to find friends but quickly realized the platform didn’t meet his expectations. He wanted deeper conversations and genuine connections, even if only for a short time. That’s when the idea to create a platform for real-life meetings based on shared interests emerged.

Engaging alongside others will give you a sense of belonging and purpose. The experiences you share will form the foundation for forming deeper relationships that will make it easier for you to value and connect with others.

Making the effort to nurture existing relationships is equally important. Sometimes, reconnecting with an old friend or strengthening bonds with family members can alleviate feelings of isolation. Regular communication, be it in person or virtually, can maintain emotional closeness and keep your relationships personal.

“Loneliness affects one in five people globally and has serious mental and physical health impacts,” says co-founder Jūratė Plungytė, ex-CMO of Uber Lithuania. “In Lithuania, loneliness has become an epidemic affecting all age groups. Our goal is to address this.”

Control How You Use Social Media

Technology, especially social media, plays a dual role when it comes to loneliness. On the one hand, it has the potential to connect people across distances, helping maintain relationships that might otherwise fade. On the other hand, studies show that excessive use of social media can contribute to feelings of isolation and loneliness. The curated lives people display on platforms like Instagram and Facebook can lead to comparisons. This may cause you to feel inadequate and disconnected from the reality.

To tackle loneliness in the technological age, we need to be mindful of how we use digital platforms. Set boundaries on screen time and be selective about the content you consume. You can transform technology into a tool for connection rather than a source of isolation by engaging with platforms to seek out real conversations.

It’s also vital to balance digital communication with real-life interactions. Meeting people face-to-face fosters deeper emotional connections that technology may not replicate. Even casual conversations with neighbors or brief interactions during daily errands can provide the human contact necessary for combating feelings of loneliness.

Cultivate Self-Compassion

Loneliness is often accompanied by negative self-perceptions and feelings of unworthiness. People who feel lonely may internalize their situation, believing that their isolation is a reflection of their failures. This mindset can lead to a vicious cycle of self-criticism. Breaking this cycle requires cultivating self-compassion.

Self-compassion is acknowledging that loneliness is a shared human experience rather than a personal flaw. Everyone, at some point in their lives, has faced feelings of disconnection. When you realize this, you’ll begin to shift your focus from self-blame and move towards self-care. Practices like mindfulness, journaling, or engaging in creative hobbies can help you develop a more positive relationship.

Furthermore, self-compassion creates a foundation for building resilience. It encourages individuals to seek out help when needed, whether through professional counseling or support groups.

Take Small Steps Toward Social Engagement

Dealing with loneliness requires individuals to take small, deliberate steps toward social engagement. Most of the time, loneliness emanates from the fear of rejection or failure in social settings. However, building connections doesn’t require large, grand gestures. Sometimes, it’s the small, everyday interactions that make the biggest difference in combating loneliness.

A simple smile or friendly greeting can be the first step toward engaging with others. These brief moments of connection, though seemingly insignificant, create a sense of belonging and gradually make social interactions less intimidating. Volunteering is another excellent way to ease into social engagement. Contribute to a cause and you’ll shift your focus outward and form relationships easily.

Loneliness doesn’t disappear overnight. Just as it takes time to build better relationships, it takes time to develop the confidence and openness needed for social engagement. Be patient with yourself and celebrate the smallest victories in social situations. This way, you’ll reduce the anxiety and fear associated with loneliness.

Seek Professional Help When Necessary

Many people can manage their feelings of loneliness through social engagement and self-care. However, there are times when professional help is necessary. Chronic loneliness, particularly when accompanied by symptoms of depression or anxiety, requires more than personal efforts. In such cases, therapy or counseling can come in handy.

Therapists explore the root causes of loneliness and work through the underlying emotional issues that contribute to it. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), for example, is effective in helping people challenge negative thought patterns and develop healthier ways of thinking about relationships and social interactions. Therapy also offers a safe space to express feelings without fear of judgment.

For those who may not need formal therapy but still desire some form of support, joining a support group can be beneficial. The belief that no one else understands your feelings can exacerbate the feeling of loneliness. Support groups create a sense of community, thanks to their ability to bring together people who share similar experiences.

Last Word

Tackling the loneliness problem requires a balanced perspective. Individuals who develop meaningful and genuine interactions are likely to overcome it.