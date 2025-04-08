This premier event convened tech innovators, investors, and startups from across Europe to discuss advancements in artificial intelligence, fintech, climate tech, and other transformative sectors. The event attracted over 1,200 attendees and encapsulated two days of in-depth discussions and networking. Positioned at the crossroads of technology, finance, and sustainability, the summit served as a launchpad for new ideas and a space for meaningful industry collaboration.

The agenda featured a wide array of topics, with dedicated tracks on fintech, artificial intelligence, climate tech, and venture capital. Sessions explored the technologies shaping the future of Europe’s digital economy and examined the frameworks required to support scalable, ethical innovation. A particular emphasis was placed on AI’s regulatory and societal impact, with speakers weighing in on how Europe can lead in responsible AI development while remaining globally competitive.

In addition to thought-provoking panels and keynote talks, the summit offered plenty of opportunities for startup exposure and ecosystem building. A curated selection of emerging tech companies took part in live pitch sessions, showcasing innovations in everything from embedded finance and digital identity to clean energy and quantum computing. Throughout the venue, startup booths and demo areas fostered spontaneous conversations and potential partnerships, making the summit not just a conference but a catalyst for business growth and cross-sector collaboration.

During the summit, OpenPayd’s Head of Marketing and Business Development, Michael Treacy, contributed to the panel discussion titled “Revolutionising Fintech,” exploring the latest technological advancements reshaping the financial services industry. Michael Treacy was joined by Dataroid Co-founder Elif Parlak and Sean Duffy, Managing Director at CIBC Innovation Banking UK & Europe, in the panel moderated by Tech.eu’s senior writer Cate Lawrence.

OpenPayd’s presence at the summit also included a dedicated booth, where the team engaged with attendees to discuss how the company’s embedded payments infrastructure facilitates global money movement and management. OpenPayd offers a comprehensive suite of services, including real-time payments, multi-currency accounts, FX conversion, and card issuing, all accessible through a single API integration. By partnering with OpenPayd, businesses can embed financial services into their products, enhancing customer experiences and streamlining operations.​

Read more about OpenPayd’s embedded finance platform at openpayd.com.

OpenPayd’s Founder, Ozan Ozerk, also attended the event, underscoring the company’s commitment to driving innovation in the fintech landscape. Reflecting on the summit, Ozerk stated, “The Tech.eu Summit serves as a vital platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the European tech ecosystem. The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 provided an invaluable opportunity for OpenPayd to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and further its mission of simplifying access to financial services through innovative technology. OpenPayd remains dedicated to empowering businesses with seamless financial infrastructure that supports their growth and innovation.”​

Tech.eu have already announced their plans for next year’s event on 21-22 April at the QEII Centre in London. Attendees can anticipate another comprehensive program featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities focused on the latest developments shaping the European tech landscape.