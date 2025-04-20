Transport and food delivery are simple and efficient today, but the property industry is still stuck in the past. People looking for a property have to juggle platforms to find listings and compare services. Meanwhile, agents waste hours on repetitive tasks, developers spend huge marketing budgets to reach the right audience, and landlords struggle to coordinate renovations, moving services, or repairs— trying to secure the best deals.

Igor Karpikov and Vladimir Saraniuk, the founders of Knocknock, didn’t just see these inefficiencies—they lived them. Karpikov has extensive real estate know-how from various angles, and Saraniuk has a strong tech background and knows how to develop tech platforms around the world. They have worked closely with property professionals to transform their vision into a comprehensive, global tech solution.

The company’s ambitious vision is to create a seamless ecosystem that connects real estate agents, buyers, tenants, landlords, developers, and home and financial services providers. Most importantly, it seeks to replace the old-school way of interacting with the market – delivering an Uber-like experience to the traditionally stagnant real estate industry, starting with a focus on empowering agents.

Empowering Agents: The Cornerstone of Real Estate Market

“Agents are a crucial part of the property market,” says Karpikov, CEO and co-founder.” By giving them powerful, user-friendly tools, we’re building a foundation for the entire ecosystem. When buyers, tenants, and developers come on board, these early adopters will already have a competitive advantage.” Their strategic approach is already yielding results. “We had 5,000 agents from 93 countries in just 2 months before launching the app on the App Store and Google Play,” says Saraniuk. “The big thing that got us going was RealtySlides, an AI-powered tool that lets agents make professional property presentations in seconds via WhatsApp”. Meanwhile, the app is now available on the App Store/Google Play, so agents can start building their own database.

Beyond Property Search: Your Complete Real Estate Solution

“Picture this,” says Saraniuk. “You’re moving, either within the city or abroad. Instead of dealing with loads of different platforms and service providers, you just open one app. It’ll help you find the perfect property, arrange cosmetic repairs, coordinate moving services, and settle into your new home—all seamlessly through one platform.”

That’s Knocknock‘s big idea: take something that’s normally all over the place and make it simple for the user. There’s already over $150 billion spent on advertising real estate and home services, and mortgages, so there’s a huge market out there. But up to now, there’s been nothing to bring all the different people and companies together on one platform.

Over the next 18 months, Knocknock will be rolling out new features in stages, gradually adding more roles to its current agent-focused offerings. Each step will add value, bringing all the parties into a unified ecosystem.

So, why Dubai?

It’s all about the global ambition here. Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and real estate means that startups have unmatched access to international markets and cutting-edge support systems.

The Dubai AI Campus has been transformative. “Setting up a company here was not only straightforward but also cost-effective,” says Saraniuk. “We’ve gained over $130,000 in benefits within just a year. For a start-up, every dollar counts.”

Dubai’s commitment to fostering technological advancements is exemplified by initiatives like the REES platform by the Dubai Land Department. “The REES program is a brilliant example of Dubai’s openness to new ideas,” adds Karpikov. “It allows start-ups to propose creative solutions and collaborate directly with government entities. Being in a city that actively supports entrepreneurial innovation is incredibly motivating.”

Knocking on the Right Doors

As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global tech hub, startups like Knocknock are taking full advantage of the city’s thriving ecosystem to address real-world challenges. With a smart strategy and the clever use of AI, Knocknock is focused on cutting inefficiencies in the real estate sector by offering practical solutions that match the industry’s evolving needs.

It’s too early to say whether Knocknock will become the next tech giant, but it’s doing well and Dubai’s innovation-driven environment is a great fit. By using the resources available in the Emirate and staying committed to its vision, Knocknock is ensuring it’s knocking on the right doors.