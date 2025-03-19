As a Gold Sponsor, OpenPayd engaged with financial institutions, fintech firms, and digital asset businesses to discuss the future of payments, stablecoins, and blockchain-powered financial services.

The event, held in London and organised by the European Blockchain Convention, brought together 700+ industry leaders, including banks, hedge funds, asset managers, and regulators, to discuss the evolving digital finance landscape. Among the key highlights was a panel discussion on stablecoins, featuring OpenPayd’s Director of Growth, Lux Thiagarajah, alongside industry experts.

The Digital Assets Forum 2025: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Digital Assets Forum has become a significant event for financial professionals exploring the intersection of traditional banking and blockchain technology. This year’s discussions centred on:

Regulatory frameworks such as MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) and their impact on stablecoins.

The rise of tokenisation and its potential to transform asset management.

The growing adoption of stablecoins in cross-border transactions.

As blockchain-based financial services continue to gain traction, the forum provided a platform for thought leaders to explore the role of digital assets in the future of payments and banking.

OpenPayd’s Commitment to Digital Asset Innovation

As a key player in embedded financial services, OpenPayd provides fintechs, crypto platforms, and enterprises with banking, payments, foreign exchange (FX), and multi-currency virtual IBAN solutions through a single API.

By sponsoring and participating in the Digital Assets Forum, OpenPayd reaffirmed its commitment to driving the integration of traditional finance and blockchain technology. The company’s banking infrastructure enables businesses to send, receive, and manage payments globally, supporting the increasing demand for fast, transparent, and cost-effective transactions in the digital asset space.

Lux Thiagarajah on Stablecoins and the Evolution of Payment Rails

A major highlight of OpenPayd’s participation was Lux Thiagarajah’s contribution to the panel discussion:

“Stablecoins in the Spotlight – Balancing Scalability, Regulation, and Adoption.”

He was joined by a panel of industry experts, including:

Lex Fisun (Global Ledger) – Discussing the regulatory landscape surrounding stablecoins.

(Global Ledger) – Discussing the regulatory landscape surrounding stablecoins. Simon Seiter (HAUCK AUFHÄUSER LAMPE) – Exploring stablecoins’ role in institutional banking.

(HAUCK AUFHÄUSER LAMPE) – Exploring stablecoins’ role in institutional banking. Graham Cooke (Brava Labs) – Analysing technological advancements in digital payments.

(Brava Labs) – Analysing technological advancements in digital payments. Brett Lyons (VenHedge Asset Management) – Moderating the discussion.

Thiagarajah provided insight into how blockchain-based payment rails are now a mainstream component of financial infrastructure:

“The days of payment rails being confined to SWIFT, SEPA, and FPS are over. Blockchain is fully in the game and too big to ignore.”

He also predicted significant growth in blockchain-powered cross-border payments:

“Blockchains like ERC-20, XRPL, and Tron will continue to grow as rails for cross-border payments, providing cheaper, quicker, and more transparent options to traditional methods such as SWIFT.”

A Growing Role for OpenPayd in Digital Finance

As the global financial system shifts towards tokenised assets, embedded finance, and blockchain-powered transactions, OpenPayd continues to develop the infrastructure needed to support businesses navigating this evolution.

The Digital Assets Forum 2025 provided an opportunity for OpenPayd to engage with financial leaders and blockchain innovators, reinforcing its position as a key enabler of digital finance. With stablecoins playing an increasing role in cross-border transactions and payments infrastructure, OpenPayd is well-positioned to support the next phase of financial innovation.

