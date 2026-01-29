For years, Ajman has been the place you drove through on your way to somewhere else. With Tiger Downtown Ajman, that is changing. Tiger Properties has committed around 10 billion dollars to build a full lagoon-front city in Al Alia, anchored by a first phase called Orchid Towers that has already started drawing serious attention from residents and investors alike.

Orchid Towers: where the new downtown starts

Orchid Towers is the launch cluster for Tiger Downtown Ajman and the part most buyers will touch first. It consists of six modern residential towers, grouped as A, 2-A, B, 2-B, C, and 2-C, rising from 15 to 21 floors and connected by a shared podium with retail and amenities.

Across those six buildings, there are 1,318 fully furnished residences, with a mix that is deliberately wide: studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, two to four-bedroom duplexes, and exclusive six-bedroom penthouses at the very top.

Tiger Properties has set launch pricing for Orchid Towers from around AED 420,000 for smaller units, which keeps the entry point within reach for first-time buyers and mid-level investors while reflecting the scale and positioning of the project.

Floor plans start from three-digit numbers for compact units and run up into four-figure sizes for family apartments and larger duplexes. All are handed over fully furnished, so buyers are not dealing with fit-out on top of the purchase.

What has caught the eye of many agents is how quickly Orchid Towers has established a presence across UAE property portals. Within days of the official launch, there were already multiple pages of listings for studios through to three-bedroom units and penthouses, which is usually a reliable early sign that sales teams are fielding strong interest and inventory is moving.

Smart studios and one beds: plug-and-play living

At the base of the pyramid are the studios and one-bedroom apartments that many buyers will look at first, especially those commuting to Sharjah or Dubai or building a starter portfolio.

Typical studios and one beds at Orchid Towers are laid out with open living spaces, fitted kitchens, and balconies depending on exact stack and view.

Because these homes are fully furnished, the value for both residents and investors is in their simplicity:

A young professional can move in with luggage and a laptop rather than a moving truck.

An overseas buyer can hand keys to a property manager and list the unit for rent quickly.

There is no separate furniture budget or delay while fittings are installed.

For investors, that ease of activation is often just as important as the price per square foot. A unit that can start generating income shortly after handover, without extra capital outlay, is easier to underwrite.

Family apartments and duplexes: space to grow

Moving up the range, Orchid Towers’ one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are aimed squarely at end users and longer-stay tenants who want more space, better views, and the ability to treat Tiger Downtown Ajman as a long-term home.

The major highlights are:

Contemporary interiors in neutral tones

Wide windows that frame lagoon, park, or city views

Well-planned storage and built-in wardrobes

Balconies large enough to actually use, not just step onto

The duplexes take that a step further. In several A, 2-A, C, and 2-C towers, two to four-bedroom duplexes come with double-height living areas and panoramic glazing, which changes the feel of the space completely compared with a standard apartment.

For families, the benefit is straightforward. Children can have their own zones, parents have more privacy, and entertaining does not feel like squeezing guests into a corridor.

Penthouses: the top of the tree

At the very top of the offering sit the six-bedroom penthouses that serve as the flagship product, both for Tiger Downtown and for Ajman more broadly.

For high-net-worth buyers, these penthouses offer a way to secure a signature waterfront residence in a new downtown at a price point that still compares favorably with similar-scale products in more mature emirates.

Amenities that change daily routines

A big part of Orchid Towers’ appeal is what happens when you step out of the front door.

On the podium and immediate surroundings, residents have access to:

Lagoon-view and leisure pools

Spa-style facilities including jacuzzi, sauna, steam, and massage rooms

A fully equipped gym and fitness station

Outdoor cinema and amphitheater-style seating

Dedicated kids pools and play areas

Yoga studio, multipurpose hall, and indoor games such as billiards

BBQ areas, social terraces, and small retail and café units

At the community level, Tiger Downtown adds more than 25 amenities, from a multi-purpose dome, boat dock, and sports courts to linear parks, a central promenade, water features, and food truck areas.

The benefit for residents is less about any single item and more about the pattern of life it enables.

You can finish work, go for a run around the lagoon, pick up groceries or coffee on the way back, and spend the evening outdoors without leaving your neighborhood.

How the payment journey works

On the financial side, Orchid Towers has been set up with a payment structure that tries to work for both individual buyers and investors. Tiger Properties offers a 70/30 plan:

20 percent on booking

40 percent during construction

10 percent around handover

30 percent after handover, often in monthly installments of around 1 percent

Handover for Orchid Towers is scheduled for Q4 2028, with construction on the broader Tiger Downtown Ajman expected to take around three years from launch.

For buyers who plan to hold for the long term, that phasing allows capital to be spread across the build period and into the early years of ownership, when rental income can help cover a portion of the remaining installments.

What happens after handover

One of the most common questions around a master plan of this scale is what residents will actually find on the ground when they move in.

Tiger Properties’ phasing plan clarifies this as by the time Orchid Towers will be handed over, residents can expect:

Significant progress on the lagoon and its waterfront edges, with either the water feature in operation or visibly close to completion.

A functioning ground-level retail boulevard around Orchid Towers, so everyday needs are covered without a long drive.

Landscaped parks, seating zones, and key community amenities such as pools, gyms, and kids’ areas up and running.

Completed road and access infrastructure around the first cluster, tying the towers into Ajman’s wider network.

Crucially, the lagoon is not being treated as a distant future element. The engineering and excavation work is planned in parallel with Phase 1 construction so that the central water feature is part of the lived reality of early residents.

Phase 2 and beyond: a growing downtown

While Orchid Towers anchors Phase 1, Tiger Downtown Ajman has been conceived as a multi-phase city.

Phase 2, which is already defined at the master plan level, will bring:

Additional residential towers around the lagoon

A longer, more activated promenade

More retail and dining options

Extra community facilities and public spaces

New pedestrian links that stitch Phase 1 and Phase 2 into one walkable district

Full details about the phase 2 will be released closer to launch, but the intent is clear. Early buyers in Orchid Towers are not signing up for an isolated island of buildings. They are buying into the first piece of a much larger lagoon-front downtown that will keep adding layers of life, retail, and community over time.

Tiger Properties’ leadership has been explicit about that long-term view. As Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zaabi, CEO of Tiger Properties, put it in a recent launch statement, “We continue to strengthen our presence in the real estate market through high-quality projects that meet the growing demand for ownership and investment.”

Who these homes are really for

If you look across the full range of homes at Tiger Downtown Ajman, a few clear profiles emerge.

Residents who work in Sharjah or Dubai but want calmer evenings by the water, not another high-traffic block.

First-time buyers who want a fully furnished, managed environment rather than taking on a standalone building.

Investors who prefer a branded, amenity-rich community for long-term rental demand and resale liquidity.

End users who see Orchid Towers as the starting point and expect the downtown around them to keep growing in value and livability over the next decade.

From smart studios to luxury penthouses, the common thread is the same: a fully furnished home in a lagoon-front community that is being built as Ajman’s new downtown.

For anyone considering a move into Tiger Downtown Ajman, understanding Orchid Towers is the first step. It is where the new city begins, and where the balance between everyday life, long-term plans, and waterfront living starts to make sense on the ground.