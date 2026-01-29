Homicides in England and Wales have fallen to their lowest level in nearly half a century according to official statistics.

New data published by the Office for National Statistics showed there were 499 victims of murder manslaughter and infanticide in the year to September 2025.

This is a drop of 7 per cent on the previous year and is the lowest number of homicides in a year since 1977.

The figures were helped by a significant 23 per cent fall in people killed by knives (174).

Knife crime offences in general were also down by 9 per cent (to 50,430) whilst firearms offences fell to their lowest level since 2003, after they fell by 9 per cent to just under 5,000.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government was “having real success” tackling crime.

ONS spokesperson Billy Gazard said: “The majority of police forces have seen knife crime fall in the past year, including the larger urban Greater Manchester, Metropolitan and West Midlands areas.

“This is supported by NHS data, which continue to show a decrease in hospital admissions for assault by a sharp object.”

The news comes just weeks after official figures showed homicides in London had fallen to their lowest level in over a decade.

Overall then, progress that might want to be brought to the attention of the likes of Elon Musk, who like to baselessly claim that the UK is a crime-riddled island where no one is safe.