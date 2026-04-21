Zarah Sultana was suspended and ejected from the House of Commons by the Speaker for calling Keir Starmer a ‘bare-faced liar.’

The comment drew a furious reaction from Speaker Lindsay Hoyle who immediately told the Coventry South MP to leave the house.

Sultana made the comment after the PM had delivered a statement to the House regarding the Peter Mandelson vetting controversy.

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Hoyle ended up ‘naming’ Sultana when she didn’t leave, with the MP arguing she had a ‘duty to the House to tell the truth.’

Naming a member is the term used to describe the disciplining of an MP for breaking the rules of the House of Commons.

Sultana was suspended from the House and ordered to leave, with Hoyle telling the MP he was ‘sorry you’ve done this.’

The Your Party co-founder wasn’t the only member to be ordered to leave the House on Monday for accusing Starmer of lying.

You can watch the moment below.

Reform MP Lee Anderson was also ejected after he said the PM was a “liar.” After being given the opportunity to retract the comment – something that seemingly wasn’t offered to Sultana – Anders said Starmer ‘couldn’t lie straight in bed.’

He was then told to leave by Hoyle.

This therefore likely to be the only occasion Lee Anderson and Zarah Sultana can say they agreed on something in the House of Commons.