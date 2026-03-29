Should’ve sent ChatGPT into bat instead, shouldn’t he? Matt Goodwin has found himself on the end of some devastating friendly fire this week, after his colleagues at GB News decided to name him among their ‘Triggered Tantrum of the Week’ winners.

ALSO READ: Matt Goodwin’s ‘AI-assisted’ new book ripped apart by BRUTAL Amazon reviews

GB News troll Matt Goodwin with joke award

After releasing his new book this week, Goodwin has been trumpeting its ranking on the latest charts. However, the launch has been plagued by controversy, after the Reform candidate was caught using responses from the AI chatbot among his supporting sources.

The Suicide Of A Nation author has vehemently defended his work, arguing that he had robustly checked the citations and that ‘top demographers’ have verified his findings. He even went as far as to appear on GB News in a head-to-head debate, to put this issue to bed.

However, it didn’t go how Matt Goodwin had hoped. Andy Twelves, his opposite number across the table, repeatedly questioned ‘MattGPT’ on the voracity of his claims. When pressed to name some of the experts who had peer reviewed the book, Goodwin was left with egg on his face.

Matt Goodwin: Every single demographic projection in this book has been reviewed by some of the world’s leading demographers



Andy Twelves: Can you name them?



Matt Goodwin: …https://t.co/0UdiShtmYa — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) March 28, 2026

It ended up becoming a pretty tough watch, with Twelves maintaining his composure and raising the points he had made on social media earlier in the week. For those who thought Gorton and Denton was Goodwin’s biggest loss in the last month, you’re gravely mistaken.

Still, at least the GB News pundit could at least rely on the critical support of his colleages, right?

Wrong. During a Saturday evening segment, host Cai Wilshaw went in two-footed on Mr. Goodwin, naming his as one of the people among their ‘Triggered Tantrums’ of the week. The heel turn is truly something to behold – especially with four other panellists chuckling away.

But hey, look on the bright side, Matt Goodwin… you’ve actually won something! Give yourself a pat(GPT) on the back…