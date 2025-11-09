That’s proper, proper fighting talk from Zack Polanski. Basking in the surge of popularity his Green Party has experienced over the last few weeks, the left-leaning leader appeared on Sky News to further explain his policy agenda – and put the Prime Minister under the grill.

Zack Polanski pushes wealth tax policy

With the increase in visibility, Polanski is certainly finding himself under more scrutiny. He was quizzed by Trevor Phillips on Sunday morning, who asked him about everything from global diplomacy under a potential Green Party government, to his fondness for the white poppy.

The emblem, which the 43-year-old wears alongside the red poppy, has come to symbolise peace and antifascism. Polanski also slammed Rachel Reeves for her plans to raise income tax, and told viewers that he’d instead target the richest of the rich by taxing 1% on assets above £10 million.

He even said that he’d be open to negotiations with Vladimir Putin one day, if it meant reducing levels of war and conflict. The Green figurehead did, however, concede that it would be ‘very unlikely’ that the Russian autocrat would agree to any form of denuclearisation.

Starmer, Labour – and not the Green Party – should stand aside to defeat Reform

There was, though, a more terse moment in the studio when the discussion came round to Keir Starmer. The Prime Minister finds himself as a deeply unpopular figure among the British public – and some polls now have the Greens ahead of Labour, sparking a snarky response.

Responding to claims that the Green Party could ‘split the left’ and pave the way for a Reform victory at the next election, Polanski reminded Phillips of who is outperforming who in the opinion surveys – arguing that Sir Keir and Labour should be the ones who ‘stand down’ for certain seats.

“I am not alone in my disillusionment. A majority of the population have lost trust in Keir Starmer. He ran on the coattails of Jeremy Corbyn, but then ditched everyone of his pledges before getting into power. So no, Starmer is not someone I’d be willing to work with.”

“The Green Party is outpolling Labour. One survey says we’re three points ahead. So the real question we should ask Keir Starmer, is if [Labour] will stand aside to make sure Nigel Farage isn’t prime minister – but I’m not sure [Starmer] will even be an MP by the next election.” | Zack Polanski