Currently campaigning to become the next leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanski is already on the front foot. The left-leaning politician is launching a bid to replace Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsey as the current co-leaders – taking his pitch to the BBC this weekend.

ALSO READ: ‘Make millionaires, including myself, pay more tax’ – Dale Vince

Zack Polanski campaigns for wealth tax during BBC appearance

Polanski was a guest on the Laura Kuenssberg panel, which discussed a wide range of topics on Sunday. However, following an interview with Angela Rayner, the Green representative was asked if he had any sympathy for the Labour government. His response was robust, to say the least.

Though Kuenssberg argued that Keir Starmer and his colleagues were battling with a sluggish economy, Mr. Polanski was in no mood to cede ground to the party in power. He instead lambasted Labour for failing to push for a wealth tax, and denounced claims that it would ‘drive millionaires out of the UK.’

His claims were challenged by fellow panelists and the host herself, but Polanski was all too happy to double down. He suggested that taxing assets at 1% would put billions back into the public purse, stating that it would help to create a more equal society.

He also referenced the ‘Patriotic Millionaires’ group, which consists of wealthy Brits who are asking to be taxed more by the government. The likes of Dale Vince also support this campaign. Meanwhile, Polanski questioned what those who avoid paying their fare share actually contribute to the country.

“No, I don’t have any sympathy for this government. But there is a simple answer for them. We need to tax wealth, not work. Angela Rayner has only promised small measures. What we should be doing is putting a wealth tax on assets at 1%, to raise billions of pounds.”

“It’s a myth that the rich will leave if they are taxed more. We have millionaires in the UK who want to pay more tax. We all benefit from a more equal society. If people don’t want to spend money in tax to fund our public services , then are they really contributing to this country?” | Zack Polanski