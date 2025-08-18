Nigel Farage – a man who has previously called for politics to play no part in football – up a Reform UK football club.

On Sunday, Farage and his party announced they would start selling Reform UK football shirts. For £39.99 you can pick up a shirt in the Reform UK blue, featuring the party’s logo, a Union Jack – which funnily enough has had the colours changed, something the right got very annoyed about last summer – and Reform UK plastered across the front.

Or for the handsome sum of £99.99 you can get a shirt signed by Farage himself, in the latest sign of Reform increasingly resembling a cult.

You asked. We delivered…



The official Reform FC shirt is here.



Buy yours now at https://t.co/5qOZAW6rYt. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MRJbeQ5v3A — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 17, 2025

It wasn’t long before many people pointed out the irony of Farage using football fashion to make advertise his party, with the Clacton MP having predictably been someone who called for politics to be ‘kept out of football.’

Back in 2021, when the likes of Farage were up in arms at the England team’s decision to take the knee before their matches at the European Championship’s that year, he tweeted: “Gareth Southgate is out of touch with England fans. They have a right to boo when players take the knee for Marxist BLM.

“Let’s keep politics out of football this summer.”

Commenting underneath Farage’s video announcement of ‘Reform FC’, one person said it was “another u-turn from Farage and Reform.’

This you though? Yes?



Another u-turn from Farage and Reform. pic.twitter.com/gIE2XrWsuD — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) August 17, 2025

"If you don't like my principles I have others I can sell you" https://t.co/sEsDB4bCRn pic.twitter.com/O2oRAnsCxX — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 16, 2025

Others were simply bemused as to why Reform had decided to launch football shirts.