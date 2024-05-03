A Labour source has blamed the “Middle East” for an expected loss in the West Midlands mayoral race.

Results are still to be declared in the election, but it has been suggested that the race could go the same way as the Tees Valley, where Lord Ben Houchen has been reelected for the third time.

A senior party source said: “It’s the Middle East, not West Midlands, that will have won [Conservative candidate] Andy Street the mayoralty. Once again Hamas are the real villains.”

Support for independent candidate Akhmed Yakoob, who stood on a pro-Gaza ticket, is being cited as a major factor in the election.

Insiders say Muslim voters had swung heavily behind the man backed by George Galloway, who was recently elected MP for Rochdale after campaigning predominantly on Gaza.

Failure to unseat Andy Street, the Tory mayor of the West Midlands, would represent a significant setback for Sir Keir Starmer on an otherwise good night.

A loss would raise more questions over how his stance on Gaza, especially his early refusal to back a ceasefire, has damaged Labour’s standing among Muslims.

