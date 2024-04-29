The odds of John Swinney becoming the next leader of the Scottish National Party have shortened dramatically after Humza Yousaf resigned as first minister.

Mr Yousaf had been facing two votes of no confidence in the Scottish Parliament as a result of his decision to terminate the powersharing deal that the SNP had with the Scottish Greens.

But before those votes could take place, he announced he would stepping down from the post he said he had been “blessed” to have.

Just 90 minutes later, Mr Swinney, who served as Scottish deputy first minister for eight years under Mr Yousaf’s predecessor Nicola Surgeon, said he was giving “active consideration” to running for the job.

Mr Swinney, who left the role of deputy first minister when Nicola Sturgeon stepped down as first minister last year, said he had been “somewhat overwhelmed” by messages from colleagues in the SNP urging him to take on the role.

Senior figures within the SNP, including long-serving MP Pete Wishart, former Westminster leader Ian Blackford, and fellow MP Alyn Smith have all called on him to stand.

Speaking in London, where he had been for an event to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of devolution, he said he had had “many, many messages from colleagues across the party”.

He added he was “giving that issue very active consideration” with Mr Swinney stating: “It is likely I will have more to say about that in the days to come.”

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Following the news that SNP leader Humza Yousaf is set to resign, we’ve seen significant early support in our next SNP leader market for Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who has been backed into 2/1 from 7/1.

“That support means Swinney is now the second favourite behind Neil Gray, who heads the market at 5/4, with Kate Forbes the other name in close proximity in the betting at 5/2.

“Jenny Gilruth (10/1) and Màiri McAllan (16/1) are a few other names in contention for the role, while party defector Ash Regan is 25/1 to make a surprise switch back from the Alba Party and become SNP leader.”

Next SNP leader odds

Neil Gray 5/4 John Swinney 2/1 Kate Forbes 5/2 Jenny Gilruth 10/1 Màiri McAllan 16/1 Ash Regan 25/1 Stephen Flynn 40/1 Fergus Ewing 50/1 Joanna Cherry 50/1

Related: Tories turned into ‘English nationalist party’ post-Brexit – Lord Cooper