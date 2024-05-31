New polling shows that a majority of voters want Europe on the political agenda in the run-up to the election.

Asked whether they think the UK’s relationship with the EU was an important topic during the General Election campaign, 65 per cent of people aged 25-34 said yes – while the overall figure for the under-40s was 62 per cent.

Even in the 65-74 age bracket, well over half wanted discussion of our relationship with the EU back on the table.

Cecilia Jastrzembska, President of Young European Movement, said: “The UK’s withdrawal from the European Union has had a devastating impact on opportunities for young people, particularly our withdrawal from the Erasmus+ student exchange scheme. Young Brits will not stand by while their futures are on the line.

“The silence on the UK-EU relationship must be broken and cooperation between us agreed sensibly and in good faith. YEM UK looks forward to a new government that will meaningfully strengthen relations with our European neighbours.”

Dr Mike Galsworthy, Chair of European Movement UK, added: “Rather than a discussion on their future, young people have been offered national service instead. It is a betrayal of our younger generations that both the main parties are seeking to avoid any discussion of the European future our youth want to be talking about.

“If you ask 18-34 year-olds what they want – it is overwhelming that they want to join the EU and they want have discussion about the UK-Europe relationship right now in this election. It’s time to let them fight for their futures.”

