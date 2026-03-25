It might have taken a while, but those in government are now taking steps to address the elephant in the room. It is understood that Keir Starmer will soon announce the adoption of 76 food and agricultural laws implemented by the EU, in an apparent shift away from existing Brexit legislation.

What EU laws is Keir Starmer bringing back?

As per The Telegraph, the Prime Minister is set to use the King’s Speech – coming up in May – to announce a dramatic realignment with EU food processing standards. Laws regarding food hygiene, seed marketing, and packaging information are all set to be adopted by the UK government.

The report also claims that this move has the potential to open up an avenue for a revised, sector-wide trade deal with the EU, helping to return Britain to its pre-referendum agreement in this particular field. Sugars, fruits, jams, and vegetables would also be subject to these new laws.

Labour shift to denounce Brexit and support EU realignment

It might be a case of ‘now or never’ for Mr Starmer, if he is to deliver on the ‘Brexit reset’ proposed at the start of his premiership. One week before the King’s Speech, the next round of local elections are taking place – and Labour are forecast to take a serious beating at the ballot box.

Should Sir Keir find himself in jeopardy, however, it seems there is a party-wide appetite for closer alignment with the EU, almost a decade on from the infamous referendum. Both Rachel Reeves and Wes Streeting have gone public with their declarations to move closer to the trading bloc.

Is Brexit now in decline?

Public opinion on the EU has been tilted in favour of the Remainers, who could one day become the Rejoiners. Studies state that the decision to leave the single market and customs union has cost the UK billions in lost revenue, with projected GDP figures also being blunted by Brexit.

A large number of those who voted for Brexit 10 years have, to put it bluntly, passed away since then. With younger voters overwhelmingly harbouring pro-European views, any decision to align further with the EU carries less political risk than at any point since 2016 – something Labour are sensing.