Rishi Sunak has said he is “determined” to get his Rwanda legislation through parliament, as ministers prepare for stiff resistance in the House of Lords to the flagship asylum policy.

Many peers have already expressed deep unease about the plan, with ministers braced for a battle with the Upper House over the Bill.

The Prime Minister, who has urged the Lords not to block the “will of the people”, said he wanted to get the scheme “up and running” as soon as possible.

But the latest polling suggests that our unelected PM could be out of step with what the British people actually want.

A YouGov survey has canvassed opinion on the deal that has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds to date, despite the fact that the only people currently being sent to east Africa are members of the British government.

According to the findings, two in five want to see the deal scrapped, while just 20 per cent say the government should keep it as it is and 17 per cent say they should adopt something similar.

Britons' preferences for the Rwanda policy



All Britons

Keep as is: 20%

Adapt to something similar: 17%

Scrap altogether: 40%



2019 Con voters

Keep as is: 37%

Adapt to something similar: 26%

Scrap altogether: 20%https://t.co/bNWfox3YXu pic.twitter.com/Pk2SdOxZEj — YouGov (@YouGov) January 17, 2024

Asked about the effectiveness of the legislation, more than half of Brits say it has not been effective, while a further 47 per cent say it is not good value for money.

Even most Tory voters agree with the latter point!

Do Britons think the Rwanda plan would be good value for money?



All Britons

Good value for money: 19%

Not good value: 47%



2019 Con voters

Good value for money: 32%

Not good value: 34%https://t.co/6sLKxIUlvF pic.twitter.com/sNcrVPK0HF — YouGov (@YouGov) January 17, 2024

