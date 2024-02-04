Brexit has arguably torn one country apart, but could it soon bring two together? Despite a troubled history between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, a new power-sharing agreement in Stormont may have significantly shifted the goalposts.

Expert claims Brexit has ‘handed control’ to Irish unity figures

Northern Ireland’s newly elected First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, represents Sinn Fein. She is the first person from the Irish nationalist party to hold this position, sparking fierce debate about the local government’s political future.

David Blevins, the Senior Ireland Correspondent for Sky News, is convinced that the impact of Brexit have led both sides of Ireland to this point. Even Traditionalist figures in NI don’t agree that the ‘Brexit border’ has been removed in the Irish Sea.

With these barriers to trade becoming more imposing by the day, an alternative path could subsequently be forged. As Blevins points out, Brexit has only ‘handed back control’ to those seeking reunification.

“The new first minister represents a party that does not acknowledge Northern Ireland’s six counties as separate from the 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland. The historic moment has huge implications.”

“Traditional Unionists reject claims that the deal with the UK govt removes the Brexit border in the Irish Sea. Those who wanted to ‘take back control’ did not appreciate that Brexit gives more control to those seeking to get Irish unity done.” | David Blevins

Who is Michelle O’Neill?

Speaking to the media this week, Michelle O’Neill refuted claims that reunification is decades away. In fact, she believes only one decade will be required – predicting that a vote will be put to people ‘within the next 10 years’:

“I welcome the power-sharing agreement, and we have a very large in-tray to get through. I would contest the British Government’s claim that reunification is decades away. This is a decade of opportunity for us.”| Michelle O’Neill

Tories tight-lipped on prospect of Irish reunification

Tory Education Minister Gillian Keegan was noncommittal when asked about the chances of a united Ireland, saying that it would be wrong to ‘second guess’ the result of any potential referendum.

“I can’t speculate on that. It’s fantastic to see Stormont up and running. That’s where Northern Ireland affairs will be discussed. I cannot say what will happen on that vote, nor would I try and second guess the situation.” | Gillian Keegan