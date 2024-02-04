The senior vote has long been a cornerstone of the Conservative Party’s electoral support – but it would now appear that the current government cannot count on older voters to bail them out in the upcoming General Election.

OAPs and seniors ready to turn their backs on the Tories

A poll conducted by Best for Britain shows that, across all age groups AND all income bands, the majority are ready to ditch the Tories and usher in change. It’s not based on a small sample size either – almost 25,000 people were questioned.

As you’d expect, the youngest group of voters – aged 18 to 24 – were most in favour of a change in government, with 67% calling for new ideas. Interestingly enough, the same percentage was recorded for those aged between 45 to 54.

LOOK: Data shows Tories have lost support ‘across every age group’

In fact, the only age group that dipped below 60% in support of canning the Tories was the 65 and Over category. However, a majority of 54% still went for the option – and that’s from a demographic which usually backs the governing party.

Age has been one of the largest differentiators in voting outcomes of the last decade. But in our recent poll, all age groups wanted a change in government in the next election.



This must be a huge warning sign to the government 👀 pic.twitter.com/YZfmSrasi3 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 4, 2024

Low income voters and high earners all want ‘a change of government’

For people in every salary band, between 58% to 67% were also clamoring for an electoral overhaul in Westminster. Only those earning £100,000 fell below this mark – but a majority of 50-42 still expressed their desire to boot the Tories out.

“A change of government was the most popular option across all demographics assessed. Further analysis of the poll by the salary incomes of respondents shows that, again, all salary bands say it’s time for a change of government. “

“Those earning over £100,000 were most split on whether to change the government but still 50% answered time for a change” against 42% who want to keep the government the same.” | Best for Britain