For those despairing at the state of politics in 2025, you’ll be aghast to know that things may be about to get even more chaotic. Boris Johnson is, allegedly, considering a return to the Parliamentary frontline – but his colleagues won’t be drawn on the speculation.

ALSO READ: ‘The proroguing of Parliament was brilliant’ – Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson back into politics? It’s possible…

Over the past 24 hours, social media has been abuzz with whispers about the former Prime Minister and his next move. Johnson has found himself back in the spotlight, following developments with the US and its approach to Ukraine.

In a speech which broke a number of diplomatic norms, US Vice President JD Vance told European nations on Friday that the issue of ‘free speech’ was a bigger threat to the continent than Russia – despite the rogue nation’s recent hostile activities.

While Prime Minister, Boris Johnson pledged unwavering support to Ukraine following the Russian invasion almost three years ago. However, with Trump, Vance, and Musk softening their stance on Moscow, BoJo’s relationship with the president is under focus.

Boris Johnson’s position on Ukraine and Trump criticised

Johnson has argued that the US administration is committed to a ‘sovereign Ukraine’. However, supposed peace talks directly between America and Russia risk excluding Ukraine from the discussions about its own future – something Boris has side-stepped.

The United States under Donald Trump is committed to a sovereign Ukraine.



That is what Pete Hegseth has explicitly confirmed at NATO in the last few days.



A sovereign country cannot be constrained in choosing which organisations it wishes to join.



Ukraine is entirely sensible… — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 15, 2025

Priti Patel ‘won’t go there’ on possible return of former boss

Another senior Tory has also been displaying some fancy footwork, with Priti Patel dodging questions about Boris Johnson and the rumours of his political comeback. Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, the former Home Secretary gave nothing away…

“Look, I won’t even go there. Let me make this point about Boris Johnson. His leadership on Ukraine is widely recognised in Europe, and it is understood and respected that our government led on this matter under his premiership.” | Priti Patel