For those hoping that Boris Johnson would perhaps learn a few lessons in humility and contrition since being ousted as Prime Minister, we’ve got some very disappointing news for you. The leopard has not changed his spots…

Why did Boris Johnson prorogue Parliament

Mr. Johnson has been doing the media rounds in New Zealand this week, defending his record in Downing Street. Among other things, he has been standing firm his dubious Brexit deal – and the actions he took to get it forced through Parliament.

In September 2019, the UK’s highest court declared that Boris Johnson went beyond his powers when he advised the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks – A panel of 11 justices at the Supreme Court in London ruled unanimously on the matter.

For Queen and Country? Not likely…

Johnson’s advice to the Queen to enforce an extended break was unlawful because, according to the court, it had the effect of frustrating Parliament. The ex-PM was accused of dodging Parliamentary scrutiny of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Critics state that he knowingly lied to Her Majesty, calling his ‘patriotic’ credentials into question. Former Speaker John Bercow dubbed it a ‘constitutional outrage’. However, to this day, Boris Johnson maintains a bullish stance on the decision.

New Zealand journalist challenges Boris Johnson over ‘Trumpian stance’

Speaking with Kerre Woodham on the NewsTalk programme, he branded the prorogation as ‘brilliant’, lashing out at those who disagreed with him. Johnson also criticised the Supreme Court – prompting Woodham to call him out for ‘Trumpian behaviour’.

“Hang on, the proroguing was brilliant. People who don’t like it were wrong. I’m allowed my view and there were plenty of very respectful legal opinions saying the court was wrong, and many senior judges also thought the same.” | Boris Johnson