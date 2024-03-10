For those of you wondering, no, the Tory psychodrama that is currently tearing the party asunder shows no signs of calming down. It is now being reported that Rishi Sunak could be ousted by his colleagues – and replaced by BORIS JOHNSON.

A plot to oust Rishi Sunak? Boris Johnson touted as possible replacement

Lady McAlpine, a highly influential figure behind the scenes for the Conservative Party, is allegedly leading efforts to enforce the sensational shake-up. The Daily Mail claims she has lobbied over 50 MPs who ‘support the move’.

BoJo still holds a considerable amount of sway within the governing party, despite his unceremonious exit as Prime Minister in 2022. A litany of scandals eventually caught-up with Johnson – but he has been followed in office by other underachievers.

Liz Truss lasted just 49 days before her position became untenable. Rishi Sunak was then swiftly appointed after her, and although he was touted as a safe pair of hands, the Tories have continued to publicly implode.

Will Rishi Sunak remain Tory leader?

Some opinion polls have the Tories on course to secure just 20% of the public vote at the next General Election. Their 14-year reign looks set to come to a disastrous conclusion – but could this course of electro-shock therapy come to the rescue?

The so-called plot has already been met with cynicism. For Johnson to become PM again, he’d first have to be elected as a Member of Parliament, mere months ahead of a General Election, right under Sunak’s nose.

Boris Johnson’s route back to power ‘complicated and difficult’

However, one candidate who may be willing to make way for Boris Johnson is Caroline Newton. The Henley MP is a Boris loyalist, and Lady McAlpine is confident she could be convinced to step down and facilitate the comeback.

Speculation remains rife, and this path back to power would certainly be a convoluted one. A spokesperson for Mr. Johnson has responded to the initial story, stating that he ‘fully backs the government’. That old chestnut, eh?