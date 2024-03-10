As a one-time proroguer of Parliament, among other scandals, Boris Johnson perhaps isn’t your go-to guy when it comes to lecturing others about good governance. However, the former Prime Minister has done just that in Venezuela.

Why did Boris Johnson go to Venezuela?

It has been confirmed by his spokesperson that Mr. Johnson went to visit Nicholas Maduro in Caracas. The Venezuelan President is an ally of Russia, and it is understood that Boris stressed the importance of aiding Ukraine’s war efforts.

The unofficial talks have been approved by David Cameron, the current Home Secretary. A spokesperson for the ex-PM told the Sunday Times that topics up for discussion included ‘the embrace of democracy’ in the South American country.

“Boris Johnson emphasised the need for Venezuela to embrace a proper democratic process,. He repeatedly made clear there can be no hope of normalisation in relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy.”

“There is also a requirement for them to respect the territorial integrity of their neighbours, particularly in Guyana. Mr. Johnson also set out the case for the cause of Ukrainian victory to the government of Venezuela.” | Spokesperson for Boris Johnson

Venezuela and Guyana – what is the dispute?

A dispute over access to reserves of oil and gas on the border between Venezuela and Guyana has sparked conflict. The jungle territory is claimed by both nations, but Maduro has been warned against violating the ‘territorial integrity’ of Guyana.

The current President of Venezuela was elected in 2018, in an election that was seen as ‘crooked’ by many observers. The far-left regime faces a number of social and economical challenges. But if Boris Johnson is the answer, one does have to ponder the question…

