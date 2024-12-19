Gallows humour engulfed the House of Commons this week, after Tory leader Kemi Badenoch put up a meek defence of our so-called ‘Brexit freedoms’ achieved since the UK left the European Union. Funnily enough, she didn’t actually name a single one.

Oh no, not our Brexit freedoms…

Taking to the Despatch Box, Badenoch had a bone to pick with the Prime Minister. Keir Starmer is reportedly looking to accelerate the rebuilding of Britain’s relationship with the EU – which has put the opposition on red alert.

During her question to Sir Keir – which ended with her effectively calling the PM a liar – she mentioned that Labour’s approach to diplomacy with our continental neighbours would jeopardise all the upsides we’ve found ourselves with as a result of Brexit.

The statement drew loud and sustained laughter from a number of MPs…

“And now we learn that Keir Starmer is about to giveaway our hard-earned Brexit freedoms… [laughter ensues]… but these are his bad choices. If he wants a New Years Resolution, why doesn’t he start by telling the truth” | Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch vs Starmer results in heated exchange

Starmer fired back immediately, taking exception to claims that he hasn’t been entirely truthful with the British public. He reminded his opposite number of the mess left behind by the previous government, talking-up his own record in the process.

“Tell the truth? I’ll start now. We inherited a £22 billion black hole, record numbers on the NHS waiting list, and immigration is out of control. Kemi Badenoch was a cheerleader for all of that. She wants the truth? That’s the truth.”

“While they carp from the sidelines talking the country down, our government is getting on with the job by funding the NHS, providing money for public transport and potholes, and reforming our planning. We are only getting started.” | Keir Starmer