We’ve been saying it for a while now. The election polls look beyond bleak for the Tories. However, the data emerging from the latest Survation survey is unique – as it casts existential doubt over Rishi Sunak’s future as an MP.

Never mind the election, Rishi Sunak could lose his position as an MP

No Prime Minister has ever been voted out of their seat during a General Election. However, this poll – commissioned by Best For Britain and featuring more than 15,000 responses – has opened the door to a previously unfathomable scenario.

With his popularity plunging each passing week, Sunak’s seat in Richmond and Northallerton is now forecast as a ‘hyper-marginal’ constituency – meaning that there’s very little between the local front-runners.

Will Rishi Sunak be voted out at the next election?

Just 2.4% separates the Tory incumbent with his Labour opposition. The same is true in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s new seat of Godalming and Ash, in which the Liberal Democrats trail by just 1%.

Michael Gove and Oliver Dowden are also facing a battle to retain their status as MPs, with both prominent politicians projected to take a lead of under 3.5%. When election night does come round, we could be spoilt in our choice for ‘Portillo Moments’.

Last Tories standing? Opinion polls paint bleak picture for governing party

Along with Sunak, there are very few Cabinet members who are likely to avoid being dragged in to a dogfight to keep their seats. Kemi Badenoch and Steve Barclay enjoy clear leads, but they are very much in the minority.

“Only four seats belonging to Cabinet members are not considered ‘marginal’ – where there’s less than 5% of the vote between the two leading parties. Many who are predicted to retain their seats are still in a precarious electoral position.” – Best For Britain