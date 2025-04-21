Blimey, no-one can accuse the townspeople of Coripe of stifling their true feelings. The small Spanish settlement, on the outskirts of Sevilla and home to roughly 1,500 citizens, decided to take their revenge against Donald Trump this weekend.

What is the ‘Burning of Judas’ festival?

Locals created a life-sized effigy of the US President, complete with an orange hue, distinctive hair, and blue suit. The figure was then paraded through town, before being strung-up by its neck. Attendees then proceeded to violently attack the faux-Donald.

Bullets were fired at the effigy, before it was eventually torched and left to burn. The extreme expression wasn’t just a random occurrence, though. Coripe is famous for its ‘Burning of Judas’ festival, which occurs annually and often attracts large crowds.

Donald Trump effigy torched and shot in Coripe

The ceremony sees residents nominate one fairly controversial public figure – someone of ‘reprehensible character’, according to one local media source – and dish-out a mock punishment to reflect their views on the selected individual.

You can watch the burning of the Donald Trump effigy here:

Coripe locals vent their frustrations towards Donald Trump

Though interest has piqued this year, the procession has previously been declared an Andalusian Festival of National Tourist Interest. Elsewhere during Quema de Judas, there is a march to symbolise the Resurrected Christ, and orchestrated gun salutes.

Though many will feel these actions are somewhat unpalatable, the Coripe festival-goers will argue they have plenty to begrudge when it comes to Donald Trump. During his second term in office, POTUS has slapped wide-ranging 10% tariffs on EU exports.

And, despite there being an initial pause on the implementation of these tariffs, they are set to return in July as things stand. Both Trump and his Vice President JD Vance have also trashed Europe on the global stage, while weakening US support for Ukraine.

And, it seems, the people of Coripe haven’t taken too kindly to their approach…