Robert Jenrick, who is currently plotting a path to replace Rishi Sunak as the leader of the opposition, hasn’t been shy in criticising Keir Starmer during the row over donations. However, new details from the MP’s Register of Interests have raised a few questions.

ALSO READ: Keir Starmer says he will pay back £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality

Donations to Robert Jenrick reach over £100,000 in the last month

In declaring the various gifts, Jenrick has played by the rules. But the Conservatives have taken a hardline stance on the Labour leader and his list of ‘freebies’ in recent months. That’s all well and good… but the MP for Newark hasn’t exactly practiced what he has been preaching.

The updated register, which was published on Wednesday 2 October, reveals that Robert Jenrick has received donations totalling roughly £130,000 since the beginning of September. Individuals, comapnies, and private entities have all queued up to finance the former minister.

And by (genuine) chance – a new register of MPs' interests has just dropped. Robert Jenrick has received nearly £135,000 in donations in less than a month, including £25,000 more from mystery company The Spott Fitness. pic.twitter.com/m9pKjNNrS5 — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) October 2, 2024

Who gave Robert Jenrick £75,000?

A donation registered in Robert Jenrick’s name earlier this year has put the politician under the grill. The company, named Spott Fitness, previously gave £75,000 to the Tory leadership hopeful, as per the official Parliamentary records.

An additional £25,000 from Spott was also declared yesterday, taking his total receipts to £100,000. But the source – based in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands – remains problematic…

A dive into Spott reveals some troubling factors. First of all, the business appears to have ZERO employees, and is reportedly more than $300,000 in debt. They have also never made a profit in their years of operating – calling the legitimacy of the company into question.

When prompted several times to provide names and explain the individuals behind the money on Sunday, Jenrick dodged the question. He told Sky News that all the relevant details are on the Companies House site. However, information on that front remains scarce.

“It is a perfectly valid and legal donation and we have registered it in the correct way. Details of the owners are set out on the Companies House website. It is all online. I have met people involved with the company. The names can be seen online.” | Robert Jenrick