Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham takes a lot of pride in what his office has been able to achieve with its devolved powers. Fresh from creating an independent, round-the-clock bus network, the Labour politician is now looking to fix the UK’s ‘broken’ benefits system.

What does Andy Burnham want to do about benefits?

Doing the media rounds on Thursday, Burnham lamented the current structures in place for those who are on benefits, stating that it’s not always that easy for welfare recipients to get back into work after long periods of absence from employment.

Speaking with Sky News, he proposed rolling out a ‘Live Well’ service on a city-wide scale. He wants Manchester to pioneer a more holistic approach to dealing with benefits, which would help build pathways for people to find jobs through community outreach.

Burnham suggested moving away from the ‘punitive’ approach currently in place, in favour of a more positive one:

“Devolution in Manchester has helped fix some broken things in the past. Now we want to do the same with the benefits system. It is currently seen as trying to trip people up and punish them, rather than helping them. Quite often it makes people feel worse about themselves.”

“We are now saying to government, let’s turn that perception around. We need a service that provides broad support for people to help them into work. There’s real hope that we can pioneer a new, and much more positive approach to benefits.” | Andy Burnham

Manchester Mayor aiming to pioneer ‘localised benefits programme’

The crux of the proposals detail how a regionalised system would keep a budget for benefits circulating within local communities. This, according to Mr. Burnham, would lead to the creation of more opportunities in local areas.

He also told BBC Radio 4 that his office ‘know the organisations which will succeed’ – putting them in a better position to manage the benefits system that those in government. It’s ambitious, but Andy Burnham is happy to bear the brunt of accountability:

“I am happy to be held to account on how many people we get back into work. We know the organisations here and the ones who will succeed. Circulating that budget within local communities means that they can create more opportunities, including voluntary positions.” | Andy Burnham