Natalie Elphicke has called on the French to apologise for the chaos at the port of Dover.

Holidaymakers are still facing long waits to cross the Channel, while lorries remain backed up after a second day of travel chaos.

Scenes of gridlocked roads and bumper-to-bumper cars seen on Friday were repeated on Saturday as thousands of travellers endured lengthy queues and some lorry drivers saw waits of more than 18 hours.

It comes during one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales have broken up for summer.

Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss said disruption at the Port of Dover was the fault of French authorities when asked if Brexit was the reason for the transport chaos.

Speaking at a campaign visit in Kent, she said: “This is a situation that has been caused by a lack of resource at the border.

“And that is what the French authorities need to address and that is what I am being very clear with them about.”

Very sad and very frustrating when you have chumps like this blaming anyone else except themselves for the mess they created pic.twitter.com/N6MI4YBiA5 — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@vanmaneuro) July 23, 2022

In 2020, the British government was offered a proposal to curtail the chaos at the border, but they rejected it.

The UK cabinet office snubbed a £33 million proposal to double the capacity for French government passport checks at Dover.

The money would have been used to double the number of French government passport booths from five to 10 in anticipation of more stringent requirements, including stamps in passports after January 1st, according to the Financial Times.

Thankfully for Truss and Elphicke, there was one tweet that managed to enter new realms of stupidity.

Here it is:

The words "For" "Fucks" and "Sake" have never gone better together. #operationfortitude pic.twitter.com/3bYZA1L3Lv — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 23, 2022

