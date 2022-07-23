Rwandan officials say they only have the capacity to take 200 Channel migrants – and are powerless to stop people from leaving to return to the UK.

The British government has paid £120 million to the Central African country for the stalled migrant deal.

But Yolande Makolo, a spokesman for the Rwandan government, said the country only had one hostel with 200 spaces that were “ready” to receive migrants from the UK.

That works out at £600,000 per person.

600,000 per person. You can fly Liz Truss to Sydney and back for that. #ToryShambles — Brendan May (@bmay) July 23, 2022

Other facilities were “in the planning stage” but with no contracts agreed, she told a press briefing on Friday.

It was also confirmed that Britain will have to stump up the money regardless, with Makolo saying: “It’s paid over, it’s committed. Part of it has been used.”

It comes despite previous claims by Boris Johnson and other ministers that tens of thousands of asylum seekers would be processed in the country.

