Wetherspoon has issued a statement explaining why Reform UK supporters were refused service by a bar manager in one of their pubs.

Footage has gone viral on social media appearing to show a member of staff at a Wetherspoon in Braintree refusing to serve a customer because they support Reform UK.

In footage shared on X, a male voice behind the camera ask the man behind the bar: “So we can’t have a drink then, no, because you’re deciding that?”

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The member of staff, who is described as the bar manager in a number of posts sharing the clip on X, confirms that he is indeed deciding not to serve them.

A second voice behind the camera then asks “You’re saying that Wetherspoons in Braintree is refusing to serve Reform supporters,” to which the employee replies “Yes, I am.”

The post prompted predictable outrage from right-wing voices, furious at the idea that the men hadn’t been served because of their political affiliation.

🚨NEW: A Wetherspoons bar manager in Braintree has refused to serve supporters of Reform UK. pic.twitter.com/cPQIRCMBLm — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) April 29, 2026

However, Wetherspoon has now explained in that the viral video does not tell the full story.

In a statement to the London Economic, a spokesperson said that the chain “welcomes supporters of all political parties.”

“In fact, the leaders of Reform have regularly used our pubs in Clacton and Skegness, for example,” they said.

“Politics can obviously raise strong emotions, and we have asked all parties to use our pubs on a social basis, rather than a political one, to maintain good order and comply with licensing obligations.”

The statement went on to explain though that the men in the video had in fact been refused service for reasons beyond simply who they would vote for.

It continued: “In this case, as a result of the supporters’ bus being parked in the pub loading bay and filming taking place at the pub, service was refused.

“As indicated, Reform supporters and other political supporters are welcome, but we do ask that they help us to comply with our licensing obligations.”

So there we have it. There was in fact very good reason for why the Reform supporters were refused service.

Perhaps the furious right-wing voices should reign in their anger now…