Everyone’s favorite AI ChatGPT is taking the world by storm! People have been using it for all sorts of things, from asking it their top 20 favorite professional wrestlers, to asking is to argue for the abolishment of the British monarchy. Those people would be us, but first…

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI, based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. It uses machine learning algorithms to analyze and understand natural language, allowing it to perform a variety of language-related tasks, such as answering questions, generating text, and engaging in conversation with humans.

ChatGPT has been trained on a massive dataset of text, allowing it to generate human-like responses and learn from its interactions with users. It is capable of understanding and generating text in multiple languages, making it a powerful tool for communication and information retrieval.

Here’s what it had to say:

The British monarchy is undoubtedly one of the most famous and recognizable institutions in the world. It has a rich history dating back centuries, and its members are considered celebrities in their own right. However, the question of whether or not the monarchy is worth the cost is a topic of much debate.

According to estimates, the royal family costs the UK taxpayer around £345 million per year. This includes expenses such as staff salaries, travel, and maintenance of royal residences. While this may seem like a small price to pay for the prestige and tradition that the monarchy represents, there are several reasons why some people believe it is time to abolish the monarchy.

Firstly, the cost of the monarchy is not the only expense that taxpayers bear. The security costs for members of the royal family are significant, and the costs associated with state occasions and royal tours can also be substantial. For example, the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cost an estimated £32 million, with the majority of that cost being covered by the taxpayer.

Secondly, the role of the monarchy in modern society is questionable. While it is true that the monarchy plays an important ceremonial role in British life, it is difficult to justify its existence on the basis of this alone. Many argue that the institution is outdated and no longer relevant in a modern, democratic society.

Thirdly, the royal family has been embroiled in numerous scandals over the years. From Prince Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism within the institution, the monarchy has repeatedly come under fire for its conduct. This has led some to question whether the institution is fit for purpose and whether it should continue to receive public funding.

Finally, the monarchy is not the only institution that represents the UK on the world stage. The country has a democratically elected government and a head of state in the form of the prime minister. It is difficult to justify the expense of the monarchy when there are already structures in place that perform similar functions.

In conclusion, the cost of the monarchy to the UK taxpayer is significant, and there are several reasons why some believe it is time to abolish the institution. While the monarchy undoubtedly has a rich history and plays an important ceremonial role, it is difficult to justify its existence in modern society. With numerous scandals and a questionable role in contemporary Britain, it may be time to consider alternatives to the monarchy.

You may also like: Royal fans camping outside palace say they will welcome Prince Andrew but not Harry