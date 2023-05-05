Royal superfans camping out ahead of the coronation are wearing thermals to keep warm and organising shifts to keep their front-row seats to see “history in the making”.

Alongside the tents lining The Mall, Union Flags are draped next to cardboard cut-outs of the late Queen and the occasional inflatable corgi.

Their occupants will be close to the action when the coronation procession leaves Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Clutching a small King figurine, Jenny Smart, from Chiddingfold, Surrey, said: “I’m having a really good time actually. Just taking part in the atmosphere and so I came last night to check it all out. But I came this morning to set up my camp.

“The coronation in a way doesn’t mean anything because he’s already our King. He’s already acceded to the throne the moment the Queen died, so actually the coronation doesn’t mean anything. It’s just an enjoyable event and ceremony.

“The country I would say is very split between monarchists, anti-monarchists and those who are somewhat indifferent.

“So I think for a large part of the country it’s just a nice extra holiday, but there’s certainly a very strong contingent who love everything royal and are doing crazy things like this.”

Speaking to Times Radio, some fans said they will be welcoming Prince Andrew on Saturday, but Prince Harry won’t be given the same reception.

“Prince Andrew has kept quiet, he’s made some big errors, but he’s not attacking his own family. So I think he’ll be better received than Harry.”

Watch the clip in full below:

