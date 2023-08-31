A clip of Femi Oluwole setting out the reasons why Boris Johnson and other Tory MPs should be jailed is a must watch.

Posted on social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, the co-founder of Our Future Our Choice questions why Boris Johnson and his colleagues aren’t facing custodial sentences following numerous alleged breaches of international law and the ministerial code.

It comes as Donald Trump is set to stand trial on 4 March in a federal case in Washington which charged the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump, a Republican, was charged earlier this month in a four-count indictment with scheming to undo his loss to Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the 2020 election.

His surrender to authorities in Georgia last week created a historic first: a former president to be charged for alleged criminal offences, and a mug shot which seemingly broke the internet as users mocked the scowling photo.

‘Guilty of the same crime’

Reinforcing the dangers of deliberately using “violent language which endangered the lives of fellow politicians”, Oluwole argues both Trump and Johnson are guilty of the same crime.

He says: “Donald Trump spent years radicalising people with conspiracy theories about how the establishment was trying to rig democracy against the wishes of the people… But Boris Johnson did all those things too. So shouldn’t he be in jail, or at least prosecuted by now?”

Seizing on comments made by the former prime minister following the EU Referendum, Oluwole adds that the populist language used by Johnson as the UK negotiated its withdrawal from the bloc not only represented a lie, but displayed the hallmarks of radicalisation.

He adds “Boris Johnson’s whole schtick for the four years after the referendum was that whatever deal he negotiated with the EU was automatically the will of the people.

“Because he voted against Theresa May’s Brexit deal because that was a betrayal and that any politicians who opposed his version of Brexit were betraying the people.

“Now not only is that textbook populism where you pretend that whatever you want to do is what the people want to do, so you embody the will of the people as some kind of cult leader.

“But it’s also a lie, because Boris Johnson literally said in 2016 that we would get a deal with the EU that would make sure that our trade with the EU wasn’t damaged at all.”

‘Shifting the balance of democracy’

Oluwole goes on to say that like Trump, the former prime minister had unlawfully asked officials to shift the balance of democracy in his favour, citing the Supreme Court ruling which found Johnson had illegally prorogued Parliament.

He says: “He here was, an unelected prime minister, lying to the Queen so he could shut down our entire system of democracy so that he could force through a version of Brexit that he swore would never happen and which every economist was saying would make our economy crumble into s**t.

“At least with Trump it was just an attempt to get officials to find a few extra thousand votes so that he could win the election. But Boris Johnson literally nullified the vote to 30 million people by shutting down the parliament that they elected so he could force through his own policy.

The video was shared by Marina Purkiss and is most certainly 11 minutes well spent.

It's time to start putting Tories in jail.



Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are guilty of the same crime! pic.twitter.com/teYP1NiSIc — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 29, 2023

