Tulip Siddiq paid tribute to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliff’s husband in Parliament following a six-year-long campaign for her release.

Zaghari-Ratcliff was released from detention today and boarded a flight out of the country as the UK Government settled an outstanding £400 million debt owed to the regime in Tehran.

Her husband Richard, who has fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said he was “deeply grateful” and that he and their daughter Gabriella were “looking forward to a new life”.

The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori were initially being take to the Gulf state of Oman – which has been closely involved in the behind-the-scenes negotiations to secure their release.

Oman’s foreign minister Badr Albusaidi posted a picture of them arriving at the airport, adding: “Soon they will be with their loved ones at home.”

Nazanin and Anoosheh have arrived safely in Oman. Sincere thanks for the hard work and good faith in Tehran and London that made this possible. Soon they will be with their loved ones at home. We hope this result will bring further progress in the dialogue between the parties. pic.twitter.com/u5qDQ4sgHC — Badr Albusaidi – بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) March 16, 2022

From there it is expected they will be flown on a Government-chartered flight to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Local MP Tulip Siddiq paid tribute to Richard Ratcliffe in Parliament today, saying he “set the bar for husbands around the world.”

"I think he's set the bar for husbands around the world."



An emotional @tulipsiddiq pays tribute to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family after their six year long campaign for her release. pic.twitter.com/Y2S5uZNztz — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 16, 2022

