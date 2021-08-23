Donald Trump found himself up against it in Alabama this weekend after extolling the virtues of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

The former president was speaking in Cullman, where Covid cases and hospitalisations are on the up again thanks to vaccine scepticism and the Delta variant.

“I believe totally in your freedoms,” Trump said. “I do, you’re free, you got to do what you have to do.

“But I recommend taking the vaccines. I did it, it’s good, take the vaccines.”

Trump was vaccinated while in office, having been hospitalised with Covid-19 last October. He has told supporters they should follow suit.

In Alabama, responding to boos and jeers, he said: “That’s OK. That’s all right. That’s good, you got your freedoms.

“But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. OK.”

In an interesting twist, Trump also appeared to credit a five-year-old boy for helping inform his decision making on Afghanistan during his time in office.

He said he asked the child “what would you do” in relation to the military’s involvement in the country.

“Would you leave the military until everything’s out, including civilians and all of that incredible military equipment, or would you have the military out first?”

Impersonating a five-year-old child – which, some might argue, wouldn’t be the first time – he replied to himself: “’Sir, leave the military in … I’d leave the military in. Get everything out first.’”

Trump advises his audience in Alabama to take the Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/aaxQfnnxoh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2021

Related: Labour to set out plans for replacing Universal Credit