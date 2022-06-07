A furious Conservative MP has lashed out at the BBC and the Labour Party for pursuing a “witch hunt” against Boris Johnson.

In an explosive interview live on the BBC, Lee Anderson told the broadcaster it was “about time you got off his back”.

“What people see is a witch hunt, led by the BBC and the Labour Party. The BBC has had it in for Boris since day one,” he said.

It’s been a massive witch hunt, it’s about time you got off his back. Come back and talk to me in two years time when he’s delivered on his promises and we’ll see where we are then.”

Ignoring the reporter’s attempts to interrupt his diatribe, Anderson continued: “My inbox is full of people complaining about the BBC all the time, saying it should be defunded. There’s a massive witch hunt by you, and the Labour Party, and the mainstream media.”

He added: “You’re on his case all the time. You’re not gonna let this drop, are you? You’re gonna go on and on and on. It’s quite sad.”

Here's Lee Anderson(Tory MP) blaming everyone else, but Boris Johnson, for the problems of the Tory Party



"People see a witch hunt lead by the BBC & the Labour Party… it's about time you got off his back… you're on his case all the time… you're not going to let this drop" pic.twitter.com/Zb3mfUafhM — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 7, 2022

