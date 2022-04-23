Nadine Dorries has come in for ridicule after she featured in a fellow Tory MP’s TikTok to explain her job.

In the clip shared by Luke Evans, the minister for digital, culture, media and sport provided definitive proof – if it were needed – that she still hasn’t fully grasped her brief.

She told Evans her department is responsible for broadband, which means “you can downstream your movies” at home. People typically download movies.

One of her goals is to “make the internet in the UK the safest internet in the world”. The internet doesn’t really have national boundaries.

Dorries also fronts the Whitehall department in charge of sport, which involves “tennis pitches” (they’re usually referred to as courts), which is one of the places where you can “exercise your sports”.

Watch the clip in full below:

"Downstream your movies."



"Tennis pitches."



Digital, culture, media, and sport secretary Nadines Dorries proves she has no idea about digital, culture, media, or sport pic.twitter.com/8UJDHVIFXk — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 22, 2022

