The final day of Crufts, the renowned dog show, was briefly marred by protests as animal rights activists from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) were escorted out of the event for attempting to disrupt proceedings.

The incident unfolded when a PETA supporter wielding a sign with the words “Boycott Breeders” attempted to rush onto the arena floor just before the announcement of the show’s winner. Simultaneously, other activists unveiled a banner with the same message amidst the audience.

Security swiftly intervened, removing the protesters to ‘ensure the safety of participants and their canine companions’. The Kennel Club, organisers of Crufts, confirmed the incident and emphasised their commitment to the well-being of all dogs and owners involved.

PETA, however, stood firm in their opposition to the event, alleging that Crufts promotes the breeding of dogs with physical deformities and disabilities. They further accused the show of exacerbating the issue of homeless dogs by encouraging the purchase of trendy breeds rather than adoption from shelters.

In response, a spokesperson for the Kennel Club defended Crufts, highlighting their efforts to promote responsible dog ownership and prioritise canine health. The spokesperson noted initiatives such as dedicated rescue dog areas and educational programs aimed at encouraging informed decisions among potential dog owners.

Despite the protests, the culmination of Crufts proceeded smoothly, with an Australian shepherd named Viking claiming the prestigious title of Best in Show. Viking’s victory marked the end of a four-day event that showcased over 24,000 dogs from across the globe.

In a statement following the incident, PETA reiterated its stance against Crufts, asserting that the show perpetuates harmful breeding practices and contributes to the overpopulation of companion animals. They called upon the public to boycott such events and adopt dogs from shelters instead.

