Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s son was forced to step in to defend his dad’s honour during a heated address from Matt Hancock at his school in Eton.

According to reports published in The Times Diary, 16-year-old Peter Rees-Mogg, who was in the audience for a speech from the former health secretary, felt compelled to interject after Hancock criticised his dad, telling school attendees that Sir Jacob was “not a good politician”.

Peter stood up and told those in attendance that his father is “a great man”, before adding: “Especially as he remained loyal to his wife”.

Hancock resigned as health secretary in June 2021 after footage emerged of him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo during a time of strict Covid rules.

The former health secretary was pictured in CCTV footage embracing Coladangelo, then an aide at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Hancock left his wife, with whom he had three children, for Ms Coladangelo after the affair became public knowledge.

He has since sought to forge a career on reality TV, with appearances on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sir Jacob said: “I think Peter was brave to stand up in front of hundreds of boys to take on a senior figure.

“It shows backbone and from my point of view admirable loyalty.”

