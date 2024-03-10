A Conservative minister faced embarrassment on Sky News after he was caught exaggerating the number of Labour MPs stepping down from parliament ahead of the upcoming election.

Gareth Davies, serving as the exchequer secretary to the Treasury, made the erroneous claim during an interview with Sky News, stating that “nearly 50” opposition members had declared they would not seek re-election.

“I think that makes it close to 60 Tory MPs, that’s around a sixth of the party, choosing to stand down at the next election. It sounds like there are a lot of Tory MPs that have made their minds up about the party’s prospects at the next election.” Gareth Davies MP, Sky News

However, presenter Anna Jones swiftly corrected Davies, informing him that the actual figure was significantly lower, with only 17 Labour MPs having announced their departure from politics.

This incident unfolded against the backdrop of increasing departures within the Conservative Party, with former Prime Minister Theresa May recently becoming the 60th Tory MP to confirm her decision not to stand for re-election.

During the interview, Jones highlighted the substantial number of Conservative MPs opting out of the electoral race, suggesting it indicated a lack of confidence in the party’s prospects in the forthcoming election.

Davies attempted to balance the discussion by asserting a high number of departing Labour MPs. However, his claim was debunked by Jones, who reiterated the accurate figure of 17 Labour MPs stepping down.

Despite being corrected, Davies remained steadfast in his assertion, suggesting Jones should verify the numbers, despite the accuracy of her statement.

You can watch it below:

Anna Jones: That makes it close to 60 Tory MPs standing down at the next election..



Gareth Davies: I think there's nearly 50 Labour MPs standing down



Anna Jones: I'm being told that the number of Labour MPs standing down at the next election is more like 17. #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/4w67y4gd6G — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 8, 2024

You may also like: Tory MP’s attempt to highlight tax policy spectacularly backfires