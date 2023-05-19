“Stop. Stop. Stop. Lewis. Don’t interrupt me. Because I’m going to say something I’d like you to listen to…” @matthancock and @lewis_goodall come to blows. Listen on @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/0mNLxfqfQB

He continued by saying that he was “not interested” in having people “go over old coals”, adding “It’s not fair and it’s not right because we are humans too. You can watch it below:

“Stop. Stop. Stop. Lewis. Don’t interrupt me. Because I’m going to say something I’d like you to listen to: I’m a human being,”

The former health secretary cut off a Global reporter, Lewis Goodall, who accused him of violating his own Covid lockdown regulations, during a conversation with anchor Jon Sopel.

Matt Hancock lashed out with a journalist during an appearance on The News Agents podcast.

