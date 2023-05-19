Matt Hancock lashed out with a journalist during an appearance on The News Agents podcast.
The former health secretary cut off a Global reporter, Lewis Goodall, who accused him of violating his own Covid lockdown regulations, during a conversation with anchor Jon Sopel.
“Stop. Stop. Stop. Lewis. Don’t interrupt me. Because I’m going to say something I’d like you to listen to: I’m a human being,”
He continued by saying that he was “not interested” in having people “go over old coals”, adding “It’s not fair and it’s not right because we are humans too.
You can watch it below:
