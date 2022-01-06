Brexiteer MP Edward Leigh had a ‘that’s-not-what-I-ordered’ moment in the House of Commons yesterday.

Speaking during PMQs, the MP for Gainsborough raised rumours that the government is considering relaxing visa controls from India in order to get a free trade deal.

Earlier this week it was revealed that international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to be ready to offer “generous” visa schemes to citizens in the subcontinent as representatives from both countries get primed to thrash out a deal.

Ms Trevelyan is said to be backed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has also taken on the position of Brexit secretary as of this year.

Commenting on the moves in parliament, Leigh said:

“Our new working-class voters who voted Brexit did not vote to replace immigration from Europe with more immigration from the rest of the world.”

Watch the magical clip below:

That magical moment when the penny drops for Brexiter MP Edward Leigh, that stopping freedom of movement from Europe may mean more immigrants from India.



Another for the ever expanding That's-Not-The-Brexit-I-Ordered collection. #PMQs ~AA pic.twitter.com/k7dT6NHsCU — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 5, 2022

Related: PMQs – The one where the PM’s lies were called out before it even ended