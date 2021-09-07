Laura Kuenssberg has been criticised for framing the debate on health and social care to reflect positively on the prime minister.

Boris Johnson faces a Tory backlash over plans to hike National Insurance to help fund social care reforms as Cabinet talks over the final details of the policy continued.

The PM is set to break a manifesto commitment by increasing National Insurance, risking unrest within his Cabinet and on the backbenchers.

Tory former Cabinet minister Sir John Redwood has warned against a “stupid” tax rise, saying:

“A tax on jobs when you want to promote more and better-paid employment is particularly stupid.”

While Tory former chancellors Lord Hammond, Lord Clarke and Lord Lamont have all criticised the plan to increase National Insurance.

But Johnson could have found a supporter in the BBC’s political editor, who has been called out for “interesting framing” of the dilemma.

Speaking on Politics Live she suggested a vote might appease “grumpy” opponents on the backbenches, adding:

“Whatever you think of him, this is a difficult problem and he does intend to keep his promise to fix it.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Interesting framing: People saying gov't should't break its manifesto pledges or that National Insurance is an unfair, regressive way to pay for social care are "grumpy". While Johnson "whatever you think of him" is determined to take on hard issues whatever the political cost.🤔 pic.twitter.com/oThVXXvR7X — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 6, 2021

