Pictures of a smartly-dressed Jacob Rees-Mogg have been given the social media treatment on the back of news that MPs have been told to smarten up for a return to the House of Commons.

The Somerset MP was pictured with his son whilst out canvassing.

Dr Mike Galsworthy quipped that “these colourised pictures from the 1920s are superb”, while others humorously pointed to the MP’s height.

These colourised pictures from the 1920s are superb. pic.twitter.com/HrhLi9IeLJ — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 6, 2021

I'm not saying that Jacob Rees-Mogg is freakishly tall, but look at how he towers over Richard Osman in this picture. pic.twitter.com/NvEjhtNqmD — T'Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) September 6, 2021

Chinos and jeans banned

Last week Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle instructed MPs returning to the Commons to smarten up their attire in a reminder the days of Zooming in to Parliament are over.

In a possible bid to nip in the bud any slackening of post-Covid fashion, Sir Lindsay has updated the “Rules of behaviour and courtesies in the House of Commons” to alert MPs to required dress standards, insisting garments such as jeans and chinos are not allowed.

The advice represents a toughening-up compared with that of previous speaker John Bercow, whose last set of such rules said there was “no exact dress code” and that typical business clothing was merely a suggestion.

“Tie and jackets must be worn”

Sir Linsday’s new guide states MPs should remember “the way in which you dress should demonstrate respect for your constituents, for the House and for the institution of Parliament in the life of the nation”.

“Members are expected to wear business attire in and around the Chamber,” it says. “Jeans, chinos, sportswear or any other casual trousers are not appropriate. T-shirts and sleeveless tops are not business attire.

“Smart/business shoes are expected to be worn. Casual shoes and trainers are not appropriate. Men are encouraged to wear a tie, and jackets must be worn.

“It is a privilege to serve as a Member of Parliament and your dress, language and conduct should reflect this.”

