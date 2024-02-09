Jacob Rees-Mogg had an ill-tempered run-in with a journalist over his policies at the launch of a new Tory group this week.

The former business secretary was among the speakers at the Popular Conservatives event in a church near Tufton Street.

But things turned sour when he clashed with Lewis Goodall after the News Agents co-host suggested that it was “pathetic” for senior members of a party which has been in government for 14 years to “rail against the system”.

Goodall also questioned the backbencher over claims he has “railed against the ‘Davos Man’”, in reference to the annual business conference in Switzerland typically populated with billionaires, asking: “How much money did you make in the City?”

Rees-Mogg worked as a fund manager for Lloyd George Emerging Markets Fund between 2003 and 2007, and co-founded Somerset Capital Management.

“That’s such a childish question,” Rees-Mogg replied. “I’ve never had anything to do with Davos and I know that you’ve become a very left-wing broadcaster, and asking me lefty questions doesn’t really get us anywhere.”

Watch the fiery clip below:

