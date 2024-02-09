Sir Keir Starmer has been credited for consoling a Conservative MP who had bravely spoke out about his attempt to take his own life during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Elliot Colburn held back tears after standing up in the House of Commons and speaking of how “luckily” his attempt in 2021 failed and he was found by family members quickly.

The MP, who has represented Carshalton and Wallington since December 2019, began by reminding a packed House of Commons chamber that February is Boost Your Self-Esteem Month and Children’s Mental Health Month.

“In recent years something like 6,500 people die in the UK each year due to suicide. In 2021 I was nearly one of them,” he said as a hush fell.

“Luckily my attempt failed, I was found by family members quickly, I received amazing care at St Helier and Springfield hospitals, didn’t do any permanent damage and was well looked after by the NHS in the months that followed.

“I want to take this chance to say thank you to everyone who saved me and sorry to my family and loved ones, who I put through such an awful ordeal. In that moment I felt alone and scared, and like there was no way out, and that the world would be better off without me in it.

“I don’t recognise that man any more. I know that nothing is ever really worth that, help really is out there, and I am pretty awesome,” he added, his voice initially cracking before he smiled as other MPs shouted “hear, hear” to the last part.

Colburn went on to say: “Does the prime minister agree that one death by suicide is one too many? And will he send a message from the dispatch box today that whatever you are going through, you are not alone, that help is out there, and better days lie ahead?”

There was applause and murmurs of approval from Conservative and opposition MPs as Colburn sat down, and Rishi Sunak told him that the whole house would commend him.

Sir Keir Starmer made a point of crossing the floor at the end of the session to offer his own support.

