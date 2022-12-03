Angela Rayner has released a video of her DJing at a charity night in Manchester.
The deputy Labour leader joined Mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram on stage to raise money for A Bed Every Night.
She played Only Love Can Set You Free by Oldham’s own N-Trance.
Rayner was also joined by other celebrity guests including Stanley Chow, Ian McCulloch and Peter Reid.
Watch the clip below and donate to A Bed Every Night here.
Related: ‘Brexit Day’ ministers unmoved by projections of 820k Covid deaths – Hancock claims
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .