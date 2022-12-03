Even if you couldn’t make it along last night, you can still donate to support the 1,000 Beds for Christmas campaign, part of the @GMMayorsCharity A Bed Every Night scheme. #ABEN Please do give if you are able 👇🏻 https://t.co/JdMtDOIMyJ

Watch the clip below and donate to A Bed Every Night here .

Rayner was also joined by other celebrity guests including Stanley Chow, Ian McCulloch and Peter Reid.

She played Only Love Can Set You Free by Oldham’s own N-Trance.

The deputy Labour leader joined Mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram on stage to raise money for A Bed Every Night.

Angela Rayner has released a video of her DJing at a charity night in Manchester.

