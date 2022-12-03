Allegations that a senior Tory MP carried out a series of sexual assaults, including rape, should be properly investigated so as to establish the facts, a Government minister has said.

The unnamed MP was reported to the Metropolitan Police by a group of fellow Conservative MPs concerned about his behaviour, according to reports by The Sun and TalkTV.

The MP has not had the Conservative whip suspended, although the party is reported to have commissioned an independent law firm to investigate.

Scotland Yard

Scotland Yard said it had received allegations of “serious sexual assault” and that officers were “making inquiries”.