Two Alba MPs had to be escorted out of Prime Minister’s Questions today after the session descended into chaos.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle struggled to keep the peace as tensions flared in the House of Commons.

He warned two members of parliament that they will be “ordered out” if they refused to sit down.

Alba MPs Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill had both appeared to drown out Boris Johnson by shouting about Scottish independence.

Failing to heed his warning, Hoyle then called on the Serjeant at Arms to escort them out, yelling: “Out, now!”

“I will not tolerate such behaviour.”

Watch the clip in full below:

