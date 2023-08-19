Nadine Dorries has come under fresh pressure to quit as an MP after failing to speak in the Commons for more than a year.

The former cabinet minister announced in June that she was resigning with “immediate effect” after she failed to receive a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

But the Tory MP is yet to stand down formally, claiming she is investigating why she was refused a seat in the Lords.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already said the former culture secretary’s voters “aren’t being properly represented”.

And even immigration minister Robert Jenrick has said it is time for her to quit.

Dorries remains as MP for Mid Bedfordshire but is hosting a weekly chat show on Talk TV and has written a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, to be published in September, just days before the Conservative Party conference.

The Mid Bedfordshire seat has been held by Dorries since 2005 and the Conservative Party generally since 1931.

Labour is hopeful of snatching the seat although the Liberal Democrats also believe they have the chance of springing another by-election shock.

Amid speculation over her next move, ‘wanted’ posters have started popping up in her constituency.

Watch the hilarious LBC stunt below:

Have you seen Nadine Dorries?



The former Culture Secretary hasn’t spoken in Parliament for 400 days.@NickFerrariLBC took out an advert in her local newspaper and sent @HenryRiley1 to try and find the missing-in-action MP. pic.twitter.com/ODMUnS6Tzl — LBC (@LBC) August 17, 2023

